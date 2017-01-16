Coaches Vs Cancer: From Sidelines to Sandwich Counter

GREENSBORO, NC -- You might know these college basketball coaches for their skills on the sidelines, but how do they do behind a sandwich counter? This week, you have the chance to find out! They're making subs at participating subway restaurants as part of the Coaches versus Cancer campaign!

This morning, local Subway owner Andy Strand and Elon men's head basketball coach Matt Matheny joined Eric Chilton to talk about what's going on!

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Locally, the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has joined the effort to promote healthy living, raise awareness and support for the fight against cancer. The coaches will join local cancer survivors to become SUBWAY® Sandwich Artists in an effort to raise awareness and support for the fight against cancer.

Donations in any amount can be made at the checkout of participating Triad-area SUBWAY® restaurants from Jan. 15 through Feb. 28 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the local Coaches vs. Cancer program. For more information on Coaches vs. Cancer, click here.

Eleven of the state's head men's basketball coaches are participating, including four here in the Triad.

Monday, January 16, 2017 from 12 - 1 p.m.

Matt Matheny, Elon University Head Men's Basketball Coach

112 Lebanon Ave., Elon, NC 27244

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Jay Joyner, NC A&T University Head Men's Basketball Coach



1046 Summit Ave., Northeast Plaza Shopping Center, Greensboro, NC 27405

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Wes Miller, UNCG Head Men's Basketball Coach



1400 Spring Garden St., UNCG Elliott Center, Greensboro, NC 27410

Monday, January 23, 2017 from 1 – 2 p.m.

Scott Cherry, High Point University Head Men's Basketball Coach



833 Montlieu Ave., Slane Center, High Point, NC 27262





Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)