Community Invited To Walk For Recovery

Depressed teenage girl (Photo: Francesco Carta fotografo)

GREENSBORO, N.C -- A community event is bringing together those in recovery from alcohol or drugs.

The goal's to help anyone who needs it and raise awareness about addiction in the Triad.

Mike Yow, the President of Fellowship Hall and Jimmy Cioe, the Program Coordinator for the Governor's Institute on Substance Abuse joined the Good Morning Show to talk about the event.

They say the Walk to Recovery event is important because it will bring together people and their family, friends, counselors, treatment centers who are in recovery. This recovery community will demonstrate to those who need help, that recovery is possible. It will also build awareness to those who don't understand addiction that there are thousands of people in recovery, who are leading productive lives in the Triad.

If you're wondering what will happen at the event, walkers will gather in Downtown Greensboro at Center City Park then make a one mile walk through N. Elm, Fisher Avenue, then down S. Greene St. to Governmental Plaza.

Once you arrive to Governmental Plaza, Jimmy Cioe and Mike Yow will speak on the importance of recognizing the problem and building a strong recovery community in the Triad.

If you'd like to go to the Walk For Recovery event, it's happening this Sunday at 2 p.m. Just head to Center City Park!

Copyright 2017 WFMY