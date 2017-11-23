Triad Community Groups Feed The Hungry

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The 31st Annual Community Tables Thanksgiving Feast is a holiday tradition.

More than 100 volunteers met at the Greensboro Coliseum to pack about 4,000 Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and those in need.

"It started with the Guilford County Restaurant Association 31 years ago as a community project," said organizer Mary Lacklen. "The Restaurant Association was dissolved about 3 years ago, but we wanted to keep the project going."

The feast included turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, and much more.

"We have a lot of different organizations that help us prepare the food, said Lacklen. "We pack the food and take it out to the different agencies that ordered."

Organizers say the purpose of the annual event is to make sure no one goes hungry during the holiday.

In Winston-Salem, St. Paul's United Methodist Church and other churches partnered with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools to feed the hungry.

Attendees got a full Thanksgiving meal at Hall-Woodward Elementary School.



