Kindness Keeps Food Pantry Open: You Can Help

GREENSBORO, NC -- Community compassion continues to pour in for the Greensboro Urban Ministry, where staff issued a plea for help last week as near-empty shelves put the food pantry program in jeopardy.

As word spread, 41,000 lbs of food donations started replenishing the shelves and allowed the pantry doors to continue serving more than 100 families a day. Several individuals, groups and organizations stepped in to help, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers contributed $5,000.

The Grasshoppers' big donation set an example, so this Monday, Jan. 30, Cone Health will match every dollar up to $5,000 donated until midnight. If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off a check or donate on the Greensboro Urban Ministry website. Use the memo "food donation match gift."

If you'd like to drop off a donation or volunteer, the Greensboro Urban Ministry is located at 305 Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Pantry hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

