Young woman standing on cliff with her hands raised (Photo: Thinkstock)

Confident Women Go "BIG"

When you think of a confident women, you likely think of someone comfortable speaking up for themselves. But, that's only one part of confidence. Confident women go "BIG". So I've come up the acronym "BIG" to describe the three things confident women do.

B: Believe in themselves, in their abilities, skills and drive. They know they have what it takes to get what they want.

I: Ignore the doubters and haters, which are everywhere. They separate emotions from the others’ opinions. And don’t take it personally.

G: Go For It. They get it done. This means they push past fears and obstacles. Change challenges into opportunities. They find the support and resources they need for success.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.



Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

The Good Morning Show





(© 2017 WFMY)