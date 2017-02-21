Confidently Speak Up For Yourself

Confident business woman in office with group (Photo: Thinkstock, ui)

Speaking up for yourself doesn't come easily to everyone, but it's a crucial skills to have. Before you speak up, know what your endgame is. Know the reason you're speaking up for yourself. Venting could lead to emotionally charged discussions. Talking through a situation can lead to positive change. Knowing your endgame can lead to conversation strategy.

Before you speak up, think about what you want to say. When you're feeling anger or hurt then these feelings will be reflected in your word choices. So talk aloud to yourself so you can hear how it sounds. Remember to use "I" statements such as "I feel X when you do Y." "I" statements help foster positive conversation and decrease defensiveness.

The words you use can get in the way of speaking up for yourself. When you use tentative words such as “maybe”, “perhaps”, “kind of”, “think” then you come across as wishy washy. You give the impression that you’re unsure, which isn't the message you want to convey.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior.

