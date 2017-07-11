ConGregate 4 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Convention

ConGregate Convention heads to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- You might see Captain Kirk, Spock, Yoda or Han Solo walking High Point this weekend.

Thousand of science fiction fans will be in town for the 4th annual ConGregate 4/ DeepSouth Con 55 Convention . The annual Sci-Fi and Fantasy Convention attracts people from all over the world to High Point through its interactive programming, panel discussions, concerts and more.

"You will see people dressed in character throughout the convention and you might see people like me who are dressed in plain clothes, but just really love science fiction," said Tera Fulbright. "It allows fans an opportunity to interact daily with the guests and other fans."

The three-day event also includes gaming, concerts, a costume contest and even a charity auction.

The ConGregate Sci-Fi Convention runs Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the Radisson Hotel in High Point.

