Cooking With Reto: Finger Food Recipes

Chef Reto from Reto's Kitchen and Gourmet Catering stops by the Good Morning Show Saturday to whip up delicious "finger food" dishes that are perfect for a weekend of ACC and NCAA basketball!
CAPRESE SANDWICHES
- 8 slider bread rolls
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons pesto
- 4 ripe campari tomatoes
- salt and pepper
- balsamic vinegar
- 8 slices fresh mozzarella
- 8 basil leaves
- 8 curly picks
Slice Rolls
- mix mayo and pesto, spread on bottom of rolls
- slice tomatoes, season with salt and pepper
- place tomatoes on rolls, drzzle with a little balsamic
- top with a slice of mozzarella
- add a basil leaf
- top with top of roll, add a curly pick to hold everything together
PEAR AND GORGONZOLA CROSTINI
- 1 1/2 tablespoons walnuts -- toasted and chopped
- 1 slice bacon -- cooked and crumbled
- 3 ounces Gorgonzola cheese -- crumbled
- 3 1/2 tablespoons Cream
- 3/4 pear -- peeled, cored, sliced
- 1/4 cup bottled lemon juice
- 1/4 cup water
- Decorative Cutters
Toast Rounds
- 1/2 baguette -- 1 baguette = 30 slices
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- sea salt -- to taste
- toast walnuts for 5 minutes at 375
- chop into small pieces, about 1/16th of an inch
- slice bacon and cook on moderate heat in skillet
- drain well then chop in small pieces
- Stir together cheese and cream until smooth, but do not work too much
- do this by hand, not in mixer, it turns an ugly blue grey color if over mixed
- cut pears in slices, then cut out with decorative cutter
- toss with water and lemon juice
- spread cheese on bread
- top with pear pieces
- sprinkle with walnuts
- sprinkle with bacon
Toast Rounds
- Cut baguettes 1/4 inch thick and lay out on parchment.
- Dip one side of each toast in a small bowl of olive oil until entire surface is coated
- Season lightly with kosher salt
- Bake in convection oven at 350 for 8 minutes, rotating once.
