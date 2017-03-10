WFMY
Cooking With Reto: Finger Food Recipes

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 5:09 AM. EST March 11, 2017

Chef Reto from Reto's Kitchen and Gourmet Catering stops by the Good Morning Show Saturday to whip up delicious "finger food" dishes that are perfect for a weekend of ACC and NCAA basketball!

CAPRESE SANDWICHES

  • 8 slider bread rolls
  • 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons pesto
  • 4 ripe campari tomatoes
  • salt and pepper
  • balsamic vinegar
  • 8 slices fresh mozzarella
  • 8 basil leaves
  • 8 curly picks

Slice Rolls

  • mix mayo and pesto, spread on bottom of rolls
  • slice tomatoes, season with salt and pepper
  • place tomatoes on rolls, drzzle with a little balsamic
  • top with a slice of mozzarella
  • add a basil leaf
  • top with top of roll, add a curly pick to hold everything together

PEAR AND GORGONZOLA CROSTINI
 

  •  1 1/2 tablespoons  walnuts -- toasted and chopped
  •  1  slice  bacon -- cooked and crumbled
  •  3 ounces  Gorgonzola cheese -- crumbled
  •  3 1/2 tablespoons  Cream
  •  3/4  pear -- peeled, cored, sliced
  •  1/4 cup  bottled lemon juice
  •  1/4 cup  water
  •  Decorative Cutters

Toast Rounds

  •  1/2   baguette -- 1 baguette = 30 slices
  •  4  tablespoons  olive oil
  • sea salt -- to taste
  • toast walnuts for 5 minutes at 375
  • chop into small pieces, about 1/16th of an inch
  • slice bacon and cook on moderate heat in skillet
  • drain well then chop in small pieces
  • Stir together cheese and cream until smooth, but do not work too much
  • do this by hand, not in mixer, it turns an ugly blue grey color if over mixed
  • cut pears in slices, then cut out with decorative cutter
  • toss with water and lemon juice
  • spread cheese on bread
  • top with pear pieces
  • sprinkle with walnuts
  • sprinkle with bacon

Toast Rounds

  • Cut baguettes 1/4 inch thick and lay out on parchment.
  • Dip one side of each toast in a small bowl of olive oil until entire surface is coated
  • Season lightly with kosher salt
  • Bake in convection oven at 350 for 8 minutes, rotating once.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


