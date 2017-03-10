Cooking With Reto: Finger Food Recipes

Chef Reto from Reto's Kitchen and Gourmet Catering stops by the Good Morning Show Saturday to whip up delicious "finger food" dishes that are perfect for a weekend of ACC and NCAA basketball!

CAPRESE SANDWICHES

8 slider bread rolls

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons pesto

4 ripe campari tomatoes

salt and pepper

balsamic vinegar

8 slices fresh mozzarella

8 basil leaves

8 curly picks

Slice Rolls

mix mayo and pesto, spread on bottom of rolls

slice tomatoes, season with salt and pepper

place tomatoes on rolls, drzzle with a little balsamic

top with a slice of mozzarella

add a basil leaf

top with top of roll, add a curly pick to hold everything together

PEAR AND GORGONZOLA CROSTINI



1 1/2 tablespoons walnuts -- toasted and chopped

1 slice bacon -- cooked and crumbled

3 ounces Gorgonzola cheese -- crumbled

3 1/2 tablespoons Cream

3/4 pear -- peeled, cored, sliced

1/4 cup bottled lemon juice

1/4 cup water

Decorative Cutters

Toast Rounds

1/2 baguette -- 1 baguette = 30 slices

4 tablespoons olive oil

sea salt -- to taste

toast walnuts for 5 minutes at 375

chop into small pieces, about 1/16th of an inch

slice bacon and cook on moderate heat in skillet

drain well then chop in small pieces

Stir together cheese and cream until smooth, but do not work too much

do this by hand, not in mixer, it turns an ugly blue grey color if over mixed

cut pears in slices, then cut out with decorative cutter

toss with water and lemon juice

spread cheese on bread

top with pear pieces

sprinkle with walnuts

sprinkle with bacon

Toast Rounds

Cut baguettes 1/4 inch thick and lay out on parchment.

Dip one side of each toast in a small bowl of olive oil until entire surface is coated

Season lightly with kosher salt

Bake in convection oven at 350 for 8 minutes, rotating once.

