Cops & Docs Face Off For Good Cause

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Usually, police and doctors work together to save lives. Not this weekend! Saturday, they're facing off for a good cause!



Winston-Salem Police Officer Al Negron and Jake Lookabil from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center joined Lauren Melvin on the Good Morning Show to talk about the Cops versus Docs Hockey game!

Its a fundraiser for Special Olympics. Players raise money to be able to play in the game and those who take the ice actually have some skill! Lookabil said some of the participants play for the Carolina Thunderbirds minor league professional hockey team and some even have National Hockey League experience!

The game this isn't just for hockey fans. They will also have door prizes, a bake sale, raffles, a silent auction and lots of fun for the kids.

If you want to go to the game, its this Saturday, Feb 11 at 7:00pm at the Winston-Salem Fair Grounds Annex. Tickets are five dollars at the door. For more information, click here.



