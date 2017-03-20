Cornhole Tournament Benefits Make-A-Wish

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Think you have cornhole skills? Taking your best shot could help make a child's dream come true!
You can join the Greensboro Jaycee's and members of the community for the inaugural Bags to Wishes annual Cornhole Tournament benefiting Make-A-Wish® Central & Western North Carolina.
The tournament is Saturday, April 1 at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. and the competition starts at 11 a.m.
The goal is to raise $20,000 and all the proceeds will go directly to Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina to help grant the wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions in our community.
It's easy to get involved. You can become a sponsor, make a donation or play in the tournament.
The tournament features an NCAA bracket style cornhole competition, as well as food, drink, music, kids’ activities and more.
Teams can raise funds via a team page using social media and compete for a fundraising prize. And if you don't play cornhole, you can still support Make-A-Wish by cheering on the players.
For more information, you can visit the Bags to Wishes website.
