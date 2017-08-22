Country Star Ben Rue Performs On Good Morning Show

GREENSBORO, NC -- Ben Rue is country music's rising star -- a smooth live vocalist, talented guitar player, soon-to-be-married man and an all-around nice guy.

Tuesday, he paid a visit to WFMY News 2 and delivered an exclusive performance on the Good Morning Show, ahead of the Q104.1 End of Summer Jam.

Rue got his start on his Oregon farm, where he said his dad always caught him singing while on the tractor.

“My dad would catch me: I remember one time I was singin’ on a railroad tie. I was fillin’ up one of our tractors with diesel, while looking out in the field, pretending I was singing on stage in Madison Square Garden . My dad walked up behind me, while I was mid-chorus in my song, and just started laughing, like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you even here on the farm?'”

Idolizing classic ccounty music legends like George Strait, he pursued music and got his big break with his 2014 hit single "I Can't Wait (Be My Wife)."

Tuesday night, Aug. 22, he'll perform with Big & Rich, Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson at the End Of Summer Jam at the Cone Denim Entertainment Center in downtown Greensboro. The event is sponsored by Accu-Chek, with whom Rue is a partner. Rue uses Accu-Chek to manage his blood sugar, as he lives with type 1 diabetes.

Doors to the concert open at 7, the show starts at 8, and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

