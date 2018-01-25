Cover The City Holds Winter Blanket Drive For The Homeless In The Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Cover The City is hosting a blanket drive to help the homeless.

It's a non profit organization founded back in 2013.

Since then, Cover The City has touched more than 11,000 lives by covering cities in warmth and love.

Cover The City has a total of eight chapters and six of them are in North Carolina.

Each chapter strives to collect at least 5,000 blankets for the homeless.

The purpose of the winter blanket drive is to provide warmth for the homeless in the bitter cold.

Cover The City is also working with Heal Our Heroes for the project.

It's a non profit focused on honoring and supporting veterans.

According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, nearly 40 thousand veterans are homeless on any given night.

Research also shows more than one million veterans are considered at risk of homelessness due to poverty and lack of support.

The National Alliance To End Homelessness says more than half a million people experience homelessness each night and most are single adults.

For that reason, Cover The City is asking for new or gently used blankets to go towards helping the homeless population.

Organizers say blankets are a major need year-round, especially during the winter months.

Hypothermia can set in when temperatures drop below 50 degrees, but many emergency shelters don't open until it's much colder.

You can donate a new or gently used blanket at the Cover The City Office located at 405 N. Main Street in High Point.

You also have the option of donating money. $25 equals 3 new blankets for the homeless.

For more information about the Cover The City Project, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY