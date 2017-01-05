Create, Maintain Healthy Habits In 2017

WFMY -- Do you want to eat better in 2017 but you're not sure where to start? We got some expert tips to help you form healthier habits and actually maintain them!

Nutrition expert, Rima Kleiner, joined The Good Morning Show to help you form easy habits to get healthy in 2017. Kleiner said it's important to set small goals that are actually attainable.

Kleiner said think about three goals: Add more fiber to your diet, add more healthy protein to your diet and eat smaller portions.

Kleiner said you should eat more fruits and vegetables to add fiber to your diet. And eat more seafood and healthy nuts for added protein.

Watch the video to see Kleiner demonstrate a healthier portion size.

Kleiner shared some easy, healthy recipes that the whole family will enjoy.

Tuna-Cucumber Cups

1 large English cucumber, cut into 1” inch thick slices

1 (5-oz.) can chunk light tuna, drained well

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. light mayonnaise

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. fresh dill weed, chopped or ½ tsp. dried dill weed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cayenne pepper for dusting, if desired

Scoop out seeds of cucumber slices using a melon baller or small spoon, leaving about ¼” on the bottom to make them into little cups; put cucumber pulp and seeds in a colander. Squeeze water out of cucumber pulp and seeds and place in a small bowl. Add tuna, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and dill weed; combine well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Fill the cucumber cups with the tuna mixture. Sprinkle with a little cayenne pepper, if desired. Makes 10 servings.

Hearty Vegetable Soup

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 (28 oz.) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 tsp. thyme

1.5-2 cups of favorite chopped vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, zucchini and red bell peppers

¾ cup quinoa, rinsed and drained

4 cups broth

2 cups water

2 bay leaves

1 (15 oz.) can white beans

1 cup favorite dark leafy greens, like collard greens (tough stems removed)

Salt, pepper and crushed red peppers, to taste

Freshly grated parmesan cheese, if desired

Heat large pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, carrots and celery; cook and stir until veggies have softened, about 6-8 minutes. Add tomatoes and thyme; cook and stir for another 2-3 minutes. Add the remaining chopped vegetables, quinoa, broth, water and bay leaves. Season to taste. Bring to a boil; then reduce heat and simmer for about 20-25 minutes. Add beans and greens to pot; simmer for another 5-10 minutes, until greens have softened. Remove from heat and remove bay leaves. Top with freshly grated parmesan, if desired. Makes 4-6 servings.



