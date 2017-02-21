Dance The Night Away With The High Point Stars

Tango dancers (Photo: Willy GS)

HIGH POINT, NC -- We love watching those ballroom dancing shows on television but there's nothing like seeing a ballroom competition live. Now's your chance to watch professional dancers and community members go head to head in a dance competition for a good cause.

The event is a fundraiser for Communities In Schools of High Point - an organization that makes sure local students have the skills and tools they need to stay in school. Last year they helped more than 7,477 at-risk students with the help of 1,200 volunteers.

For 30 years Communities In Schools has worked to make sure kids have a one-on-one relationship with a caring adult, a safe place to learn and grow, a healthy start and a healthy future, a marketable skill to use after graduating and a chance to give back to their community. This event, Dancing With The High Point Stars, helps the organization raise the money they need to help Triad students.

The competition is Saturday, February 25th at the High Point Country Club. It begins at 7:00. Tickets are available for $50. You can purchase yours by going to www.cishighpoint.org or call (336) 883-6464 ext. 2.

This year's stars are: Katherine Covington (Community Volunteer), Matt Cromer (First Bank), Lisa Hawley (Southern Roots Restaurant & Catering), Sims Hinds (Dilworth Advisors/HKS World Events), Joe Hubay (High Point Jewelers), Kacy Lee (Miss High Point 2016), Jane Liebscher (United Way of Greater High Point), Kandi Mussallem (YMCA), Amos Quick (Calvary Baptist Church), and Clinton Wison (Guilford County Schools). They'll be paired with pros from Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

