Dealing With Inauguration Emotions

Inauguration Happiness

Tonight, President Obama gives his farewell speech. And in just a couple of weeks, President-Elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. As with any new president, there are mixed emotions across the country. So let's talk about ways you can address your approach moving forward.

If you're a Trump supporter you can start productive conversations with people who don't support him by focusing on the facts. Focus on what you believe are the good parts of Trump's policies. For example, if you think the wall Trump wants to build is a good idea, talk about why you think it secures our borders and helps our country.

Talk about the unity of our country. Remember that our country is more important than one president. You're still an America so talk about ways to bridge differences.

When tensions arise in conversations, you can acknowledge how the speaker is feeling. But, don't get drawn into an argument if they use heated words. Rise above the emotion.







Saying Good-Bye To President Obama

It's time. Change can be challenging when you're invest in something especially politics. President Obama gives his farewell address tonight. And there's plenty of political turbulence. Obama supporters have been sad seeing their candidate leave office.

What makes this situation with President Obama unique? Many people respect and admire President Obama. He made history as the first African American President. He gives people hope. And many believe he's been a great president. And for some people, they don't like the incoming president so it's tougher to say good-bye to Obama.

Besides being the president, many people have connected with him because he's relatable. On the late night talk show circuit with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon he showed his sense of humor. He danced with Ellen. He publicly shows his love for his wife and daughters. He see that he's more than just the president.

In tonight's farewell address, you might see a few of his characteristic body language moves. A basketball steeple, which conveys confidence and authority without cockiness. Obama tends to use precise hand gestures such as the tips of his index finger and thumb to accentuate important points. And since he's left hand dominant, he tends to convey good things with is left hand and bad things with his right hand.







Inauguration Sadness

President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration is two weeks away. Let's talk about ways to bridge the strong emotions from the major political parties.

If you're not a Trump supporter, I encourage you to allow yourself to be open-minded and see what he does for our country while in office. Own your feelings just withhold judgment until you have evidence.

Remember that this transition is a process for everyone. Realize that you’re probably not going to change your mind and automatically like him. But, you can start to accept him by focusing on the positive. For example, Trump wants a stronger economic policy. If he can get people back to work then our nation is economically stronger as a result.

There's no denying that Trump has a big personality. To the extent that you don’t like Trump that’s fine, but he does speak his mind. His supporters say the American people wanted someone who wasn't Washington. I'm not saying being callous is acceptable. I'm saying that many people consider having a president who speaks his mind is admirable.







Avoiding Political Arguments After the Inauguration

During the campaign season, many people got into heated debates about the presidential candidates. Your Facebook friends list probably got smaller. And now with the President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration around the corner, many debates are starting again.

If a co-worker starts bashing your political party affiliation, keep calm. Find common ground on the facts or policies. Acknowledge what they're feeling - anger, disappointment, uncertainty. Ignore their words if you can. Many times people want their feelings validated and they'll drop the subject. If they don't then draw boundaries of what you're willing and not willing to talk about. You can change the subject. Or, you can disengage and walk away.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

