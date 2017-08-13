WFMY
Close

Dealing With Roadblocks In A Relationship

How To Deal With Relationship Roadblocks

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 8:40 AM. EDT August 13, 2017

When you are in a relationship, they are many roadblocks you need to overcome.  

Licensed professional counselor and marriage family therapist Jill White-Huffman is here with us this morning with some tips to make love last.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories