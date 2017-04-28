Dine Out To Fight Hunger On May 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you don't feel like cooking, don't worry! On Tuesday, May 2, you can dine out to fight hunger in the Triad.

Tuesday, May 2 is Serving Greensboro Together.

It's a day when you can eat out at more than 100 participating restaurants participating restaurants. Each restaurant will donate 10 percent of their sales on May 2 to Greensboro Urban Ministry to support Potter’s House Community Kitchen.

Potter’s House Community Kitchen offers lunch every day to anyone in the community who joins them and needs relief from food insecurity and hunger. On average, staff and volunteers serve 400 lunches each day.

The following restaurants are participating in Serving Greensboro Together, helping to end hunger in the community:

1618 Midtown

1618 Downtown

Arigato Japanese Steakhouse

B. Christopher’s Steakhouse

Benders Tavern

Big Burger Spot (Battleground Ave. and Nicholas Rd. locations)

Bill’s Pizza Pub (Oak Ridge and Randleman locations)

Blue Agave Mexican Bar and Grill

Blue Denim

Boba House

Brown-Gardiner Soda Fountain

Brixx Pizza

Burger King (All Greensboro locations)

Burger Warfare

Cafe Europa

Cafe Pasta

Captain Bill’s Seafood Restaurant

Center Grove Grill & Soda Shop

The Cherry Pit Cafe & Pie Shop

Ciao Pizza Italian Restaurant

Cincy’s Downtown

Country Kitchen

Crafted, The Art of the Taco

Crafted, The Art of Street Food

Dining Dash (Food Delivery Service)

Elizabeth’s Pizza (Battleground Ave)

Elizabeth’s Pizza (Bridford Pkwy)

Elizabeth’s Pizza (Groometown Rd)

Elizabeth’s Pizza (Lawndale Dr)

Elizabeth’s Pizza (Quaker Village)

Elizabeth’s Pizza (Summit Ave)

Elm Street Grill

First Carolina Deli

Fishbones

Fishers Grille

Ghassan’s (All Greensboro locations and LeBauer Park)

Gia- Drink, Eat, Listen

Grabbagreen Food & Juice

Herbie’s Place

Hot Dog Tuesday (Hinshaw UMC 4501 W. Gate City Blvd.)

Jack’s Corner Mediterranean

Jams Deli (W. Friendly Ave. and Martinsville Rd. locations)

Jersusalem Market on Elm

Juice Shop Smoothies (Friendly Ctr. and Lawndale Dr. locations)

Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse

Koshary Southern Mediterranean

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

Leblon Brazilian Steak House

Lox, Stock & Bagel

Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen

Luigis Restaurant and Bar

MJ’s Restaurant and Catering

Mad Hatter Bar & Grill

Maxie B’s

Mayflower Seafood Randleman Road

M’Coul’s Public House

Melt Kitchen and Bar (Golden Gate Dr. and New Garden Rd. locations)

Mexico Restaurant (W. Market St. and Fleming Rd. locations)

Midori Japanese Hibachi

Mythos Grill (W. Market and Battleground Rd. locations)

Nostra Pizza Italian Restaurant

Oakcrest Family Restaurant

The Painted Plate Catering

Papa John’s Pizza (All Greensboro locations and Summerfield)

Papa Murphy’s Pizza

Pastabilities

Pavilion

Positano Italian Restaurant

Reel Seafood Grill

Sakura Ichiban Japanese & Thai

Salvino Cucina Italiana

Sarah’s Kabob Shop

Spring Garden Bakery & Coffee House

Stameys Barbecue (Gate City Blvd. Location)

Sticks and Stones

Sushi Republic

Taste of Troy

Tex & Shirley’s (Greensboro location only)

The Corner Slice

The PorterHouse Burger Company

The Traveled Farmer

Village Tavern

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream

If you're dining out, you can help spread the word by using the hashtag #SGT4Hunger in your social media posts.

