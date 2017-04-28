Dine Out To Fight Hunger On May 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you don't feel like cooking, don't worry! On Tuesday, May 2, you can dine out to fight hunger in the Triad.
Tuesday, May 2 is Serving Greensboro Together.
It's a day when you can eat out at more than 100 participating restaurants participating restaurants. Each restaurant will donate 10 percent of their sales on May 2 to Greensboro Urban Ministry to support Potter’s House Community Kitchen.
Potter’s House Community Kitchen offers lunch every day to anyone in the community who joins them and needs relief from food insecurity and hunger. On average, staff and volunteers serve 400 lunches each day.
The following restaurants are participating in Serving Greensboro Together, helping to end hunger in the community:
1618 Midtown
1618 Downtown
Arigato Japanese Steakhouse
B. Christopher’s Steakhouse
Benders Tavern
Big Burger Spot (Battleground Ave. and Nicholas Rd. locations)
Bill’s Pizza Pub (Oak Ridge and Randleman locations)
Blue Agave Mexican Bar and Grill
Blue Denim
Boba House
Brown-Gardiner Soda Fountain
Brixx Pizza
Burger King (All Greensboro locations)
Burger Warfare
Cafe Europa
Cafe Pasta
Captain Bill’s Seafood Restaurant
Center Grove Grill & Soda Shop
The Cherry Pit Cafe & Pie Shop
Ciao Pizza Italian Restaurant
Cincy’s Downtown
Country Kitchen
Crafted, The Art of the Taco
Crafted, The Art of Street Food
Dining Dash (Food Delivery Service)
Elizabeth’s Pizza (Battleground Ave)
Elizabeth’s Pizza (Bridford Pkwy)
Elizabeth’s Pizza (Groometown Rd)
Elizabeth’s Pizza (Lawndale Dr)
Elizabeth’s Pizza (Quaker Village)
Elizabeth’s Pizza (Summit Ave)
Elm Street Grill
First Carolina Deli
Fishbones
Fishers Grille
Ghassan’s (All Greensboro locations and LeBauer Park)
Gia- Drink, Eat, Listen
Grabbagreen Food & Juice
Herbie’s Place
Hot Dog Tuesday (Hinshaw UMC 4501 W. Gate City Blvd.)
Jack’s Corner Mediterranean
Jams Deli (W. Friendly Ave. and Martinsville Rd. locations)
Jersusalem Market on Elm
Juice Shop Smoothies (Friendly Ctr. and Lawndale Dr. locations)
Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse
Koshary Southern Mediterranean
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Leblon Brazilian Steak House
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen
Luigis Restaurant and Bar
MJ’s Restaurant and Catering
Mad Hatter Bar & Grill
Maxie B’s
Mayflower Seafood Randleman Road
M’Coul’s Public House
Melt Kitchen and Bar (Golden Gate Dr. and New Garden Rd. locations)
Mexico Restaurant (W. Market St. and Fleming Rd. locations)
Midori Japanese Hibachi
Mythos Grill (W. Market and Battleground Rd. locations)
Nostra Pizza Italian Restaurant
Oakcrest Family Restaurant
The Painted Plate Catering
Papa John’s Pizza (All Greensboro locations and Summerfield)
Papa Murphy’s Pizza
Pastabilities
Pavilion
Positano Italian Restaurant
Reel Seafood Grill
Sakura Ichiban Japanese & Thai
Salvino Cucina Italiana
Sarah’s Kabob Shop
Spring Garden Bakery & Coffee House
Stameys Barbecue (Gate City Blvd. Location)
Sticks and Stones
Sushi Republic
Taste of Troy
Tex & Shirley’s (Greensboro location only)
The Corner Slice
The PorterHouse Burger Company
The Traveled Farmer
Village Tavern
Yum Yum Better Ice Cream
If you're dining out, you can help spread the word by using the hashtag #SGT4Hunger in your social media posts.
