Dive Into The Greensboro Science Center's Aquarium Expansion

GREENSBORO, NC -- The construction is over, the safety barriers are down and the new 5,000-square-foot aquarium expansion at the Greensboro Science Center is open to the public. If you've been wondering what the Science Center's been working on, now's your chance to check it out.

We first heard about the center's renovation master plan in 2006, The aquarium will feature 16 new animal exhibits, a 4,000-gallon Indo-Pacific reef with rainbow fish and coral and wall-sized interactive touch screens. The center says this is more than a place to look at beautiful fish, it's a chance to learn about different species and conservation.

The Greensboro Science Center renamed the expansion the Wiseman Aquarium for the Wiseman family who donated $1 million to initiate the expansion.

Biological diversity is a key feature of the aquarium with exhibits that focus on life in different habitats like a kelp forest, mangrove swamp and Pacific reef. You can see garden eels, seahorses, lionfish and sea anemones at the aquarium and learn about their habitats.

The expansion opens at noon on Wednesday, March 15th. Tickets are $13.50 for adults, $12.50 for kids and free for children under the age of two.





© 2017 WFMY-TV