Dogs On The Catwalk: 9th Annual Red Dog Farm Fashion Show & Fundraiser

9th Annual Dogs on The Catwalk Fundraiser benefits Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The dogs are taking over the catwalk this weekend and it's all for a good cause. The 9th annual pet fashion show and fundraising event supports Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network.

The event features adopted animals as well as animals looking for forever families.

As the group's main fundraiser, this event is a fun way for people to support Red Dog Farm and enjoy a great night out. Dogs wearing costumes will strut down the catwalk. And for pet owners, there's food, beer and wine, a silent auction and a good time!

Red Dog Farm is a volunteer rescue group run and supported mostly by foster families. Since 2007, they've taken in over 2,500 animals. Each has been vaccinated, spayed or neutered and given a second chance at life.

Volunteer Cara Buchanan says when you support Red Dog Farm, you make a difference in the community.

"This is our largest fundraiser. One hundred percent of the proceeds go back into the program for the animals we care for and this fundraiser will cover about a third of our veterinary services for the whole year," said Buchanan.

While you're there, don't forget about the silent auction. There are baskets for dog and owner that you'll want to take home.

"They feature doggie treats, doggie toys and anything pertaining to your dog. There's also gift cards and trips," said Buchanan.

The 9th annual Dogs on the Catwalk Fashion Show and Fundraiser takes place Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Triad Stage in Greensboro. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 336-272-0160 or click here for more information.

