Donate Blood! Community Blood Drive

(Photo: Melvin, Lauren)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Keller Williams has teamed up with The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas to host a blood drive this week and you can help.

Bruce Szafran, realtor with Keller Williams, helped to organize the blood drive in honor of his wife, Debbie Szafran, who died of cancer more than a year ago.

According to officials with The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, the most immediate need right now in our area is Type O Negative Blood.

All of the blood donated at the blood drive will stay within the Cone Health System to help people in need.

The blood drive is Wednesday, January 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the side parking lot of the Keller Williams office, located at 1501 Highwoods Blvd in Greensboro.

To make an appointment, you can call Bruce Szafran at 336-534-1336 or long onto www.cbcc.us.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2016 WFMY