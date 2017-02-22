Donate Coins To Battle Cancer At Panera Bread

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can help families battle cancer and it will only cost you a few cents! Panera Bread has teamed up with earlier.org and Kisses 4 Kate to collect coins for cancer.

Coins for Cancer is a new program, replacing the "coin boxes" that used to sit at each cash register at Panera Bread. Now, both cash and credit/debit customers have a convenient and easy way to donate to earlier.org and Kisses 4 Kate.

Here's how it works. For example, if you're buying breakfast for $3.42, the cashier will ask you if you would like to round up for cancer. If you agree, your actual charge, whether you're paying cash or credit, would be $4.00.

The extra 58 cents directly benefits earlier.org and Kisses 4 Kate.

Kisses4Kate a 501-c3 nonprofit that helps children with cancer and their families. They offer support to families who are separated by hardships brought on by lengthy treatments and hospitalizations. They also assist the families by providing emergency funds for utilities and monthly household mortgage, car payments and other living expenses.

Earlier.org works on the earlier detection of breast cancer, ideally a biological test, which has the potential to reduce or prevent invasive surgery, minimize treatment and dramatically increase survival rates.

There are 15 different Panera Bread locations, across North Carolina, participating in the coins for cancer program.

