Donate Suitcases And Duffel Bags For Triad Foster Children

Suitcases for Foster Children

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Guilford County church is stepping up to help others in need, but there's more to this story.

Locust Grove Baptist Church is collecting new and gently used suitcases for foster children. Their goal is to collect 100 suitcases by the end of August and they can really use your help.

Debra Glenn is one of the organizers of this church effort, but she shared a personal connection with this as well.

"Years ago I was a foster parent and when I went to pick up the children, their belongings were in a black trash bag and it just broke my heart," said Glenn.

The church would appreciate your help trying to meet the basic need of carrying personal belongings in something other than a black garbage bag to restore dignity, confidence and pride.

"It's important for children to have a sense of something that belongs to them for those of them who are old enough to realize that," said Glenn.

They're asking you to donate any new or gently-used suitcases and rolling duffel bags. They will also accept monetary donations that will go towards the purchase of suitcases all to benefit the Children's Home Society.

Nicole Chandler works with the Children's Home Society.

"Unfortunately, the foster care number is growing in North Carolina right at 11,000 children in care. The Children's Home Society is able to serve right around 400 children so we see this everyday," said Chandler. "Unfortunately, their first stop is not their last stop so it gives them an opportunity to take their things to the next place."

You can help Locust Grove Baptist Church reach their goal and help foster children in the Triad.

Donate new and gently used rolling suitcases and rolling duffel bags to the church by the end of the month and they'll get them to the Children's Home Society of Greensboro.

The church is located at 4707 Highway 150 West in Browns Summit. Please make your donations between the following hours:

Sunday 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Wednesday 11:00 a.m. -12 p.m and 7-8 p.m.

