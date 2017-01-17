Donate To One Step Further Food Drive & Help Community

GREENSBORO, NC -- Cleaning out your pantry can help Triad residents in need! A group called 'One Step Further' is holding a food drive until the end of February and you can help.
The food donations benefit the Community Support and Nutrition Program (CSNP) part of One Step Further. The CSNP is designed to serve Federal TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) eligible low income Guilford County individuals and families including the unemployed, the homeless, veterans, the LGBT community, the disabled, seniors, and immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship. CSNP is comprised of two components: Grocery Assistance and Educational Programs. The grocery assistance program provides a 7-day supply of groceries (approximately 31.5 pounds) to each client and family members once a month. The education component includes n
For more information, contact One Step Further by calling: 336-275-3699 or 336-554-2000.
