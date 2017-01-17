Donate To One Step Further Food Drive & Help Community

Food For Fines Courtesy: Rockingham County (Photo: Rockingham County)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Cleaning out your pantry can help Triad residents in need! A group called 'One Step Further' is holding a food drive until the end of February and you can help.



The food donations benefit the Community Support and Nutrition Program (CSNP) part of One Step Further. The CSNP is designed to serve Federal TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) eligible low income Guilford County individuals and families including the unemployed, the homeless, veterans, the LGBT community, the disabled, seniors, and immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship. CSNP is comprised of two components: Grocery Assistance and Educational Programs. The grocery assistance program provides a 7-day supply of groceries (approximately 31.5 pounds) to each client and family members once a month. The education component includes n utrition education & budgeting skills and Eat Healthy-Be Active Community Lunch & Learn Workshops utilizing their evidence-supported nutrition curriculum.

The CSNP is one of the select few programs that provides fresh produce and frozen meats on a year round basis. T he Grocery Assistance Program serves over 1,400 individuals a month and distributes over 20,000 pounds of food each month.

The CSNP has facilities in both Greensboro and High Point. S o if people want to help, they can drop off canned food donations at the 'One Step Further' Office on 623 Eugene Court in Greensboro and at St.Stephen AME Zion Church on Leonard Avenue in High Point. They're accepting donations through the end of February.

For more information, contact One Step Further by calling: 336-275-3699 or 336-554-2000.

