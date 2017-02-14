Don't Let Money Ruin Your Relationship

Close up of bride and groom dolls near savings jar (Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill, ©JGI/Jamie Grill LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Make Valentine's Day more about love and less about money. This tip could save your relationship. We know that 5 of 10 couples report money causes tension and problems. So we called in our money expert Ja'Net Adams to help you out before it gets to that point.

"This is the day for love, or is it the day of money?," asked Adams Tuesday on WFMY News 2's Good Morning Show. "This year $18 billion dollars will be spent on valentine's day so it makes you wonder is it about love or is it about what you can buy me."

Adams, who wrote the book, "Debt Sucks! Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams!," shared tips to avoid this trap on Valentine's Day and any other day of the year.

1. Hard to stop:

If you start off a relationship spending a lot of money to impress the other person it is going to be hard to stop.

"If you take them on a first date to an expensive restaurant and things go well, to make sure the relationship continues you may feel that you have to keep it up. Now those expensive dates come weekly and guess what? If you get married that person will expect to be wine and dined for the rest of their life!," said Adams.

2. Now Vs. Later:

You have to ask yourself does the person like or love me because of what I can buy them or do they love me no matter what?

"Answering that question now will make a difference in your finances in the future. Imagine if you are always spending money on expensive dinners, gifts, trips where does that leave your money in the future. It leaves it in the negative. Going for love above money means that the $2000.00 you would have spent on a trip to Turks and Caicos goes into savings or investments that multiply. Later is always better than now when it comes to money!"

Adams says there's an even bigger reward when you separate love from money.

"When a relationship is about love and not money your future will be wealthier. You will know that the person is really there for you and not just for what you can buy them," said Adams.

