Dresses For Less: Prom Dress Sale At Triad Goodwill

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Triad teenagers don't have to miss one of the most memorable nights of high school, just because they can't afford something special to wear.

Triad Goodwill's annual prom dress sale is underway. Donated dresses cost $5 to $25, and the store is still accepting donations -- anything from gently-used prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, semi-formal dresses and more.

The dress drive is officially happening at 3519 N. Elm St. store in Greensboro during normal store hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

But, public relations specialist Gale Ketteler said each store has a need for prom formal wear.

This year, 100.3 Kiss FM donated dozens of dresses, but they're being sold quickly.

Ketteler asked WFMY News 2 viewers to look through their closets and consider donating gently-used dresses, tuxes, ties and other formal or semi-formal apparel. Donations are tax-deductible, and proceeds from merchandise sales fund Triad Goodwill employment programs.

Find your local Triad Goodwill store location here.

See a gallery of dresses here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY