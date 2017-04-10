Dudley Students Take Eco Car To National Competition

GREENSBORO, NC -- Students from James B. Dudley High School joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about their work leading up to an upcoming national competition. The students are designing and building Urban Concept gas to liquid and electric powered vehicles for the Shell Eco-marathon Americas competition, as a part of a four-day festival - Make the Future Detroit - to shed light on bright energy ideas and the changing energy landscape.

Last year, the Dudley team came in first and third place for their vehicles, and achieved over 100 miles per gallon. This year, they're exploring innovative solutions to address the growing need for fuel efficiency and sustainable mobility by designing, building and testing a super mileage vehicle. Currently, the team is still in the design and building phase using repurposed 3D printed parts and recycled metals, like aluminum and steel.

Some team members will be shadowing Shell executives during Make the Future Detroit, which could help them with internships and other experiences down the road. These students are among the 1,000 from across the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil and the U.S., that will compete in Detroit.

You can also stay up-to-date with the team through social media:

• Dudley ATV Team Facebook Page



• Dudley ATV Team Instagram



• Twitter:

Tweets by dudleyavtteam

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV