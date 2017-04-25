Dynamic Ways To Answer 'What Do You Do?'

Corporate professional having a standing meeting (Photo: Thinkstock)

Whether you’re at a networking event or cocktail party, inevitably someone will ask you, “What do you do?” And if you’re like most people, you’ll tell them your job title or occupation. “I’m in sales.” Or, “I’m a realtor.” Even though you’re answering the question, you’re missing an opportunity to really connect with someone. Your job title is a label, but it doesn’t tell much about you. So drop the label.

Here are 3 ways to answer the question, “What do you do?” so you can connect better with people.

1) Talk about how you help people in your job. “I help people find a home that they love.”

2) Share a reason why you choose your occupation. “I had a childhood friend who had a terrible relationship with her parents. So I became a therapist to strengthen family relationships.”

3) Talk about your impact. “Our home security systems have decreased break-ins by X%.”

Business is about relationships. So connect with people in a way that gets them to want to ask you more about what you do and who you are.

