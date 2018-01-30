Eat Chocolate, Help Kids At 'Cheers For Chocolate' Festival

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Eating chocolate and helping kids in the Triad. Can you imagine anything better? It's all possible at the Cheers for Chocolate Festival in Burlington.

The Festival is at Holly Hill Mall in Burlington on Saturday, February 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can sample delicious chocolate from local chocolatiers for just $1 each.

But that's not all. Don't miss the the silent auction and the Elvis tribute performance by Wayne Euless at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cheers for Chocolate is a fundraiser for Christmas Cheer of Alamance County. Christmas Cheer provides Christmas presents for more than 800 families in Alamance County and the surrounding area every year, including more than 1,800 children.

For more information, check out their website.

