Eat Healthy! How To Join An Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program

Kids have the chance to learn how to eat healthy and eat smart!
Medina Jolly from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension joined the Good Morning Show Saturday to talk about an expanded food and nutrition education program.
Here are upcoming programs offered to the community:
Parent Nutrition Education Series
Saturdays January 14th –February 4th
11:30pm- 1pm
3309 Burlington Rd
Greensboro, NC
To register Contact Medina Jolly at 336.686.9648
Chef’s R US
Two Sessions Offered
Saturdays, June 3-24, 2017
2pm-3:30pm
or
Saturdays, July 8-29, 2017
2pm-3:30pm
School Aged Children
3309 Burlington Rd
Greensboro, NC
To register Contact Medina Jolly at 336.686.9648
Tots & Pots
Two Sessions Offered
Saturdays, June 3-24, 2017
10:30 am-12pm
or
Saturdays, July 8-29, 2017
10:30—12pm
Ages 3-4
3309 Burlington Rd
Greensboro, NC
To register Contact Medina Jolly at 336.686.9648
