Eat Healthy! How To Join An Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program

Kids have the chance to learn how to eat healthy and eat smart!

Medina Jolly from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension joined the Good Morning Show Saturday to talk about an expanded food and nutrition education program.

Here are upcoming programs offered to the community:

Parent Nutrition Education Series

Saturdays January 14th –February 4th

11:30pm- 1pm

3309 Burlington Rd

Greensboro, NC

To register Contact Medina Jolly at 336.686.9648

Chef’s R US

Two Sessions Offered

Saturdays, June 3-24, 2017

2pm-3:30pm

or

Saturdays, July 8-29, 2017

2pm-3:30pm

School Aged Children

3309 Burlington Rd

Greensboro, NC

To register Contact Medina Jolly at 336.686.9648

Tots & Pots

Two Sessions Offered

Saturdays, June 3-24, 2017

10:30 am-12pm

or

Saturdays, July 8-29, 2017

10:30—12pm

Ages 3-4

3309 Burlington Rd

Greensboro, NC

To register Contact Medina Jolly at 336.686.9648

