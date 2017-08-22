Emerging Girls Forum Promotes Self-Love

Girls Empowerment - Angel Thomas

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Guilford County teenager is sharing her powerful story in hopes of inspiring other young girls to live their dreams.

A mom and her son found Angel Thomas abandoned and alone in a stairwell at the Carolina Circle Apartments in 1999. Angel was only a few hours old and with no sign of her parents, the family who found her took her to the hospital. It's no accident, social services named the baby, Angel. They said if Angel had been out there any longer she wouldn't have made it.

Angel was taken into a foster home and then adopted by a family six weeks later. She's now 18 and ready to share her story with other girls who may be struggling to know who they are and their purpose in life.

Angel and an amazing panel of young women will be discussing a range of topics important to girls this Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Bethel AME Church Fellowship Hall in Greensboro.

Join them for "Girl Talk" and exercises on strengthening relationships, self-love, starting businesses and financial literacy.

Bethel AME is located at 200 North Regan Street in Greensboro.

