Enjoy Free Music At Tanglewood Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC -- You can enjoy free music with the family at the Forsyth County Summer Parks Concert Series at Tanglewood Park.

BIG BANG BOOM, the highest demanded children's act in North Carolina, will open the show that is headlined by Music Carolina and vocalist Martha Bassett. Gates to the park open at 4:00 p.m. with the music beginning at 5:00 p.m.

There will also be activities for children and hot dog, pizza and ice cream carts. Families are welcome to bring chairs, blankets and even picnics. For more information visit their website: http://intothearts.org/summer-parks-series/

