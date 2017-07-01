Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program: Table For Two

Organic fruit vs. conventional fruit (Photo: Gannett)

There's so many different types of food to choose from every day, but it's important to keep in mind the proper nutrition you need so you can stay healthy!

Nutrition Educators Arnicia Gudger and Shae King from the North Carolina Cooperative Extention joined the Good Morning Show on Saturday to talk about this.

The Cooperative Extention offers Table for Two which is a nutrition program for pregnant or parenting teens. During the program participants learn about proper nutrition during and after pregnancy. They learn about food safety, body changes during pregnancy, and receive bands on cooking skills. At the completion of the program, they receive a certificate of completion and many other incentives.

Nutrition sessions are provided for pregnant or parenting teens up to 25-years-old.

There's a minimum of 6 sessions.

For more information, you can email the EFNEP Nutrition Educator in Guilford County, Arnicia Gudger at: arnicia_gudger@ncsu.edu

Shae King is the EFNEP Nutrition Educator in Forsyth County and her email is: snking3@ncsu.edu

