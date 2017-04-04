Experience Downtown & Family Movie Night Under The Stars

(Photo: Lynn Donovan, Lynn Donovan, Lynn Donovan)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Don't miss this! Over the next few weeks, you have the chance to take the family to a movie for free!

Jenna Lacey with Greensboro Downtown Parks joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about 'Fly Away Fridays Movie Nights!'

Come early for music, and bring a blanket or chair to lounge on the lawn in LeBauer Park for free outdoor cinema in downtown Greensboro! It's part of the Spring Movie Series Presented by PTI Airport.

It all starts this Friday, April 7.

April 7th: Finding Dory

April 14th: The Secret Life of Pets

April 21st: Pete's Dragon

April 28th: Moana

May 5th: Rogue One, A Star Wars Story

May 12th: Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them

May 19th: Dr. Strange

May 26th: The Legend of Tarzan

Time: All movies start at sunset. Exact sunset times vary between 7:30pm and 8:30pm

While the movies look great for kids of all ages, but theres a little something for the adults too! Dinner and drinks including beer and wine are available for purchase at LeBauer Park food kiosks nOma Food & Co. and Ghassan's. They will also be giving away free popcorn on April 7th!

If you'd like to go, everything will happen at LeBauer Park. The address is: 208 N Davie St, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV