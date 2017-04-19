Explore Science, Hands-On Fun At UNCG This Weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you have a child interested in science, there's one place you need to be this weekend where you can try dozens of hands-on science experiments for free!

Unleash your inner scientist at UNCG’s second annual Science Everywhere festival, on Saturday, April 22, from 12-4 p.m.

Children of all ages will be able to explore more than 70 exhibits and dozens of hands-on activities across UNCG’s campus.

Young scientists can enjoy a show in the planetarium, use ground penetrating radar to see what lies beneath their feet, make a DNA necklace, geocache across campus, launch paper rockets and build with a life-size tinker set.

The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering’s Nanobus will make an appearance, as well as live K-9s, reptiles and amphibians.

You can document your experience at the science festival by talking about it on camera at the video booth in the School of Education Building, and take pictures at the Selfie Station in the Sullivan Science Building.

The Fountain View Dining Hall, located in Moran Commons, will provide an all-you-can-eat lunch option for $8.95 until 2 p.m. Children 4 and under eat free. Select restaurants will be open in the Elliott University Center (EUC) Food Court, and a number of local food trucks will be located at the Sullivan Science Building and College Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The UNCG Science Everywhere festival is part of the NC Science Festival. It's free and open to the public.

For more information, you can visit their website.

