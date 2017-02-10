Exploring The Spears YMCA With The Early Birds

WFMYNews2

Eric was at the Alex Spears YMCA to chat with the workers and customers and have a little fun to kick off the weekend. This is part of our Chillin With Chilton segment every Friday. He is inviting you to come and hang out with him until the end of The Good Morning Show at 8am. You may even get a chance to do a little weather with him as well. If you have any ideas where Eric could make his next Friday jaunt just drop him an email at echilton@wfmynews2.com.

(© 2017 WFMY)