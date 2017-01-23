Exploring Triad History At The Kernersville Museum

Explore Triad history inside the Kernersville musuem

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The next time you're in Kernersville, you have to check this out.

The Kernersville Museum opened in 2016 and aims to preserve and share the town's unique history.

Tuesday on the Good Morning Show, the Kernersville Museum's Executive Director Jessica Bierman talked about some of the town's history and gave us some fun facts most people probably never heard before.

Check out this little known Kernersville history fact. Kernersville became a hot spot in the late 1700's because it was one of the only places with a mill and a tavern. The town was the first stopover place on the long journey between Salem and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. So you can imagine the mill was a pretty useful at the time.

The museum is located at 127 West Mountain Street just a half block from the corner of Main Street in downtown Kernersville, near Korner's Folly. The museum is located inside the 1800's David Bodenhamer House, commonly known as the Bellamy House.

Inside there are exhibits about the first settlers, artifacts, maps and objects focused on the Puritan work ethic. Tuesday Bierman showed you the museum's temporary exhibits and gave you a sneak peak of the permanent one going up this spring.

You can check it out for yourself. It's free to go, but donations to keep it going are encouraged.

You can donate by clicking here or connect with them on Facebook.

