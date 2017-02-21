Fact Vs. Fiction: Wine, Chocolate And Your Heart Health

GETTY IMAGES (Photo: Vitaliy Holovin, Holovin Vitaliy)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- From chocolate to red wine, you've heard some treats are heart healthy! But we went straight to the experts to sort out fact from fiction.

Annette Frain, dietitian with Wake Forest Baptist Health, separated fact from fiction for chocolate, red wine and green tea.

Dark Chocolate

Frain said it can be healthy if you're eating a 1 ounce portion with at least 70 percent cocoa. Dark chocolate has a high concentration of flavonoids which may help prevent heart disease. But make sure you avoid chocolate processed with alkali.

Red Wine

Frain said red wine can be heart healthy if you're drinking a 5 ounce glass of wine. But she's not encouraging those who do not currently drink to start, especially with personal concerns of alcohol abuse. Additionally, she says grape juice may offer some of the same heart benefits but it's higher in calories and the true benefit source still has conflicting research. In red wine and grape juice, Resveratrol is what may provide the health benefit.

Green tea

Frain said avoid commercial green tea products that have high concentrations of sugar and empty calories in them. She said green tea has been shown to lower total and LDL cholesterol, as well as protect the LDL particles from oxidation. Additionally, she said observational studies show that green tea drinkers have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cheers!

