Festive Party Drinks And Appetizers For New Year's Eve

Chef Lynn Wells perfect party punch

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We're helping you bring in the New Year with the perfect party punch. Whether you want to hold a boozeless beverage or a spiked cocktail when the ball drops this Saturday night; we have you covered.

Chef Lynn Wells with Thyme Well Spent Personal Chef Services, LLC. walks you through a festive party drink and a crowd-pleasing appetizer perfect for the occasion.

"If you're hosting a party on New Year's Eve, your most important task is to keep the drinks flowing," said Wells. "Simply follow this recipe and substitute Ginger Ale for Vodka depending on your taste and needs."

New Year's Eve Punch

Serves 12

2 pints fruit sorbet (such as raspberry, lemon, grapefruit, blood orange, etc.)

1 liter fresh fruit juice (such as orange, grapefruit, or cranberry), chilled

2 liters lemon/lime soda*, chilled

Pour one liter of fresh fruit juice into a large punchbowl. Add 2 liters of your favorite lemon/lime soda (regular or diet soda). Scoop in your favorite fruit sorbet. Garnish with fresh fruit slices and/or sprigs of fresh mint or rosemary and serve.

*For a version with alcohol, substitute lemon lime soda with champagne (chilled).

Adapted from The Food Network

When it comes to the appetizer you need a real crowd-pleaser. Chef Lynn Wells says a cheese ball will get your party poppin' and no, we're not talking about your uncle.





"Cheese Balls are easy to make and they best part is they feed a lot of people," said Wells. "Spread it on crackers and its the perfect finger food."

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

Serves 16

8 ounces regular cream cheese, softened

1¼ cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

4 ounces plain goat cheese

1 medium firm ripe pear, finely chopped

2 scallions, white and green separated, finely chopped

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder (not salt)

½ cup finely chopped toasted pecans

Adapted from Eating Well

You can get in contact with Chef Lynn Wells by clicking here

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2016 WFMY