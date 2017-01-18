FIRST LOOK: Baby Penguin at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center's $10 million-dollar expansion will bring in dozens of new animals over the next four years, and one cute critter has already made his long-awaited debut!

Simon is the Greensboro Science Center's newest African penguin! He hatched Nov. 11 and is almost adult weight, though he still has his soft, gray baby feathers. He loves to "bray" (make a sound of affection) and eat fish (his favorite is capelin).

He is the 10th penguin to hatch at the Greensboro Science Center and will be immensely popular with the facility's growing number of visitors. He'll also help shed light on an international problem affecting African penguins.

"These guys are critically endangered, so it's really important people are becoming aware of that. We have a total of 19 African penguins here now at the Greensboro Science Center," said penguin keeper Shannon Anderson.

Simon has a big few weeks ahead of him. Anderson said once Simon's waterproof feathers grow in, he'll start swim lessons. Then, he'll gradually be acclimated to the group, since he'll start at the bottom of the "pecking" order.

He should be part of the main exhibit in late February or March. Until then, you can support Simon and other endangered African penguins by signing up for the Tuxedo Trot 5K Run For The Penguins on May 20.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

PHOTOS: Email myphotos@wfmy.com

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

Copyright 2016 WFMY