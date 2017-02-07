Flirting - Subtle To Obvious

african couple in love (Photo: Thinkstock)

Ways To Flirt Without Being Obvious

February is the month with Valentine's Day right around the corner. Many of you might be looking to make a love connection. You might want to be flirty without being too obvious.

You know that touch is a way to your interest. And I have a twist on how to use touch when flirting. You can get really close to someone without touching. It makes your skin tingle. So move your hand, arm or leg closer without making contact.

Your neck is a vulnerable part of your body and when you expose it, you're inviting attention. So you can tilt your head or sweep your hair behind your ears.

When your romantic interest is talking, you want to look into their eyes. The question is for how long. I say the more eye contact the better. Make sure you smile from time to time. For a more seductive look, raise an eyebrow as you're gazing into their eyes.



Are They Into You?

If you’re headed into Valentine’s with a new partner, you may not be sure if they’re really into you. What signs should you be looking for?

Here are three signs to look for.

1) When you're looking into their eyes, check out the size of their pupils. You might be surprised to know that your pupils get bigger when you’re attracted to someone. It’s easier to see pupil dilation with light colored eyes then darker ones. So lean it to whisper as you look into their eyes. Also, their blink rate will increase – their eye blinks will get faster. So watch when they talk to someone else or look around to get a sense of their blink rate and compare it to when they chat with you.

2) When you’re attracted to someone you want to touch them. So if they touch your arm, hand, back, leg then it’s a sign of interest.

3) You mimic the actions and gestures of the person you're attracted to. So if you lean forward, they’ll lean forward. Or, if you smile then they’ll smile. If you look away then they will.

Remember that you can't rely on one sign of attraction. You can more confidence in that spark you're feeling if you see 3 or 4 signs.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior.

