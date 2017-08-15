Focus On Humanity After Violent Acts

Last week’s tragedy in Charlottesville is another reminder of what happens within our country when opposing views face off - violence erupts, lives are lost and families destroyed. The thread that holds the seam of our country’s rights, liberties and justice weakens.

Hate produces strong emotions in people. Pure disgust, anger and irrationality.

How do you bounce back from the continuing violence that pervades our communities? A question many of you are struggling with. Because taking a stand shouldn’t mean destroying life.

What I’m about to share aren’t new suggestions. Sometimes we need a reminder of how to reinforce the bond of humanity.

1) Compassion – Understanding people’s points of view – even if different from your own. Compassion isn’t judgment. Compassion allows you to understand others.

2) Empathy – Understanding what someone is feeling. Because when you get how people feel then this leads to #3

3) Action – You take action to right the wrongs or you take action to help prevent the wrong from ever happening.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

© 2017 WFMY-TV