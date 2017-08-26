Free Back-To-School Haircuts, Styles And School Supplies In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Going back to school is all about confidence and to feel your best you have to look your best. That's why a salon in Winston-Salem is giving out free haircuts, styles and school supplies.
For the fourth year the Corey Paul Hair Studio is hosting "Great Head Start," a back to school event that helps students take on the school year in style. It's happening Sunday, August 27th from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the salon on 636 Hanes Mall Blvd.
Local, licensed cosmetologists and barbers are donating their time and styling tools to help Triad K-12 students. Hair products were donated by Design Essentials Professional Hair Care Products and Rho Delta Tau, a cosmetology fraternity. The school supplies were given to the salon by clients.
They say their main goal is to "help kids go back to school with confidence and provide a Great Head Start for the students and the community to ensure that the 2017-2018 academic school year is a successful one."
While the event targets K-12 students, the salon says they will help as many students as they can with the supplies they have.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs