Free Back-To-School Haircuts, Styles And School Supplies In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Going back to school is all about confidence and to feel your best you have to look your best. That's why a salon in Winston-Salem is giving out free haircuts, styles and school supplies.

For the fourth year the Corey Paul Hair Studio is hosting "Great Head Start," a back to school event that helps students take on the school year in style. It's happening Sunday, August 27th from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the salon on 636 Hanes Mall Blvd.

Local, licensed cosmetologists and barbers are donating their time and styling tools to help Triad K-12 students. Hair products were donated by Design Essentials Professional Hair Care Products and Rho Delta Tau, a cosmetology fraternity. The school supplies were given to the salon by clients.

They say their main goal is to "help kids go back to school with confidence and provide a Great Head Start for the students and the community to ensure that the 2017-2018 academic school year is a successful one."

While the event targets K-12 students, the salon says they will help as many students as they can with the supplies they have.

Copyright 2017 WFMY