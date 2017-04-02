Free Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash Vs. WSSU Rams Exhibition Game

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The Winston-Salem Dash will tee off the 2017 baseball season with a fun exhibition game against the Winston-Salem State University Rams Monday night, Apr. 3.

The best part? Admission and parking are FREE. Hot dogs and beer cost $1 each. On-field autograph signing runs from 4:30 to 5 p.m., and the game starts at 5:30 p.m. (weather-permitting).

"We are thrilled to host this exhibition between two important teams in our community here at BB&T Ballpark," Dash President Geoff Lassiter said. "Not only will our fans will get an up-close look at our 2017 team, but the Rams will receive a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This is an excellent way to begin our season."

This is the Dash's second exhibition game. The first was against the Chicago White Sox in 2011.

Later this week, the Dash will launch the official season on the road and then come back to Winston-Salem for their home opener on Thurs., Apr. 13 against Buies Creek (Houston Astros).

