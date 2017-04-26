Free College Tuition Promises & Problems

Scholarship Money (Photo: Bigstock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Go to college for free! We've heard those promises before; but what happens when those promises, don't come true? Our money expert Ja'Net Adams has some ideas, based on a new scholarship out of New York City.

New York has been at the center of conversation for over a week now because of an initiative that has never been done before. The state is offering free college tuition to every New York resident who lives in a household making $100K and under in 2017 all the way up to $125K in 2019.

"This year the Excelsior Scholarship may cover 22,000 students this fall and up to 940,000 students in 2019. This sounds like wonderful news, but surprisingly there has been a lot of backlash so I wanted to share why there is backlash and is it really necessary," said Adams.

Like 'Say YES' For Education in Guilford County, the biggest problem could be that it doesn't cover everything!

"Those against the scholarship make the argument that it doesn't cover all expenses. That is true because it is a last dollar only tuition scholarship which means it does not cover room and board or meals. Most of these scholarships do not cover anything past tuition, but that is better than nothing! NY state and the colleges need to be proactive in helping parents and students realize this is not "free college" it is just tuition and they need to find the rest of the money for their child to go to college." said Adams, who wrote the book Debt Sucks: A College Students Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams

Adams also pointed out the restrictions to this scholarship.

"There are people who don't like that the students who except the scholarship must take 30 credit hours each year, maintain a 2.0 GPA, and after graduation stay in NY for four years or they have to pay the money back. The thirty credits is to make sure they graduate in four years and don't take on more student loans and unless you are an engineering major or some other difficult major you can graduate in four years. As far as staying in NY for four years there are millions of Americans with student loan debt that would gladly stay in NY for four years in order to have some of their student loan debt gone."

Adams says these programs may not be perfect, but it's a start.

"It may not be perfect, but that does not mean that you just scrap it. Look for ways to improve it because at the end of the day it is about the students and their future!"

