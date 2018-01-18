Free Dog Houses Keep Pets Safe From Cold Weather

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The cold weather is almost unbearable. From wind and snow to freezing cold temperatures it's dangerous to be out in the elements for too long and your pets are no exception.

UNchain Winston and the Forsyth Humane Society are helping keep pets out of the cold by giving away free dog houses to people who qualify. They're also provided bedding straw to make sure dogs are not only comfortable but safe.

You should never leave a dog out in the cold or tethered up but especially in extreme cold temperatures. Make sure your pet always has food, shelter and unfrozen water if they do need to be outdoors.

If you need a dog house and your family qualifies, call 336-703-5480. If you want to make a donation either monetary or of a new dog house call 336-3635-8291. You can learn more about UNchain Winston here.

