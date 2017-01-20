Free Educational Coloring And Activity Books For Kids

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Here's something totally free for kids, but that's not even the best part!
Rockingham County Government is giving away coloring books that also teach youngsters about the environment and why it's important to keep it clean.
The 16-page coloring/activity book will educate and entertain all ages. Together, families can discuss the various topics and issues highlighted in the book. You can color, unscramble the words, find your way through the maze, complete puzzles, fill in the blanks and more. It all leads back to the lessons about keeping the environment clean, picking up litter and recycling.
"It really explains environmental issues, recycling and littering/dumping. All this coincides with one of our top goals since we have four beautiful rivers, two lakes and two state parks," said Mable Springfield Scott, the Rockingham County Government Public Information Officer.
Families who would like a free workbook can go to the Rockingham County homepage, click on a form and say in a few words why you should keep the environment clean. Rockingham County will mail you a fun, educational coloring and activity book.
Have fun!
