Free Resource Program Helping Triad Caregivers (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Senior Resources of Guilford are giving away books that aim to help people who have become caregivers for their loved ones.

Scott Silknitter with R.O.S. Therapy Systems has worked with experts from around the country to develop easy to read “how to” books for caregivers. The books cover things like how to communicate, how to work with behaviors, and how to engage your loved ones in an activity.

Ellen Whitlock from Senior Resources of Guilford says they are a great resource to have. If you would like to get a free book, call Senior Resources of Guilford at (336) 373-4816.

Copyright 2017 WFMY