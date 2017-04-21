Free Shred Event In The Triad!

Consumer Reports Rates Paper Shredders (Photo: Consumer Reports)

Your simple little trash can be deadly to your identity. Identity thieves find one out of two of their victims right in the trash!

You may be throwing away valuable papers and not even realize their worth.

Better Business Bureau's Lechelle Yates tells us about a warning.

Yates says statements from your health insurance company have a lot valuable information for identity thieves. It has the doctor's name, why patients visited him, the patient account number. That's all a thief needs to steal anyone's medical identity and become that person.

It's important to look at each statement carefully to make sure it's really for your doctor's visit and then shred it.

Yates says medical identity theft is the fastest growing kind of ID theft, but credit card theft has grown so much. She says two million more people were victims in 2016 than 2015. Everyone thought the chip cards would stop a lot of theft but thieves just changed tactics. Now they're just opening new accounts in our names - that's up 40 percent over 2015.

BBB's across the state are helping you with that today.

The Greensboro BBB has a free shred event on Saturday, April 22nd in the parking lot of the whole foods at the friendly center in Greensboro from 9 a.m. to noon.

