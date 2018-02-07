Free Smoke Detectors for Those in Need

Smoke Detector (Photo: WFMY)

The Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office has approximately 50 free smoke detectors that they would love to donate to those in need. They will also assist in the installation of the smoke detector.

Rockingham County residents, if you are in need of a free smoke detector, please call the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office as soon as possible at 336-634-3014 or 336-634.-017.

The Marshal's want to remind you a working smoke detector saves lives!

