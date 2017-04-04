Freshen Up Your Landscaping With Yard Art

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- It's spring time and as you're planting flowers and re-seeding your lawn, why not add a little art?

Home guru Tom Garcia found garden art can add beauty to your landscaping. Garcia joined local artist John Michael, of J&M Garden Art, who makes all of his garden art from copper. From bonsai trees to birdhouses, Garcia said the detail in his work is amazing. Michael retired about 12 years ago and took up the craft to keep himself busy, but his artwork has really taken off!

Garcia showed off one special piece of Michael's art: A tree with hundreds of leaves. Each leaf had to be cut from a sheet of copper and then struck hundreds of times to create the veining of the leaves. Michael does not use templates or other production work. Each piece is a one off creation.

Garcia said Michael also creates art for indoor space, including pieces designed to sit on mantles. Each piece is hand cut and tooled to make the elements as realistic as possible.

Michael said one of his favorite types of art to create is critters, everything from birds, turtles and even dogs. You can watch the videos to learn more about Michael's work.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY